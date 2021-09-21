ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 20 to 26 September

Local tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) brings another week of cash cups and qualifiers for players in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This week sees cash on the line for two Vox Cups, spots on the line for cash finals of Warzone and Fortnite, and a whole lot more. Entry for all the listed tournaments are free.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

Four one-day tournaments with cash on the line and another batch of Rainbow Six Community Cups with R6 Credits feature this week, while Warzone and Fortnite qualifiers also await. Mark the dates below in your calendars. All times are in SAST.

Clash Royale Cash Cup: 1v1 tournament on mobile starting 19:00 on Monday, 20 September. 1st place gets R250.

Warzone Cash Cup: A quads cup for all platforms on Wednesday, 22 September at 19:00. 1st place team gets R500, and top eight secures spots in Predator Warzone finals.

COD Mobile Cash Cup: 5v5 tournament on mobile this Saturday, 25 September, at 14:00. R2,000 up for grabs split between top three.

R6CC XB Credits Cup: 5v5 tournament open to Xbox gamers starting 14:00 on Saturday, 25 September. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player. 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

R6CC PS Credits Cup: 5v5 tournament open to PlayStation gamers on Saturday, 25 September at 14:00. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player. 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

Rocket League Cash Cup: 3v3 tournament for all platforms kicking off on Sunday, 26 September at 14:00. R2,000 cash prize pool shared between top three teams.

Alongside the listed caps are a variety of other one-day cups and matchfinders happening, and we recommend you check back on ACGL throughout the week in case we missed anything.

Predator Warzone Series 4 Qualifier 4

Series 4 of the Predator Warzone Showdown Series 4 features a R10,000 grand final and is open to Quads. The fourth - and final - qualifier is scheduled for this Wednesday, with the top eight teams from each heading to the finals. The qualifier takes place on Wednesday, 22 September from 19:00, so don’t miss out.

Mythic Royale Fortnite Qualifier 3

The third qualifier in the current Mythic Royale for Fortnite will start 14:00 SAST this Saturday (25 September). The top 12 Duos from the qualifier will secure entry into the R10,000 Mythic Royale Finale. The final is scheduled to take place on 9 October 2021, with a live stream expected.

Remember, even if you don’t win or qualify, every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.