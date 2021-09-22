GamersLIVE

Esports

ATK Arena’s CS:GO team secure IEM Fall NA spot

22 September 2021 - 14:12 By Clint O'Shea
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

The ATK Arena Counter-Strike team is on a bit of a streak since they arrived in Mexico. The current roster's intention was to make an impact in the North American CS:GO scene, and they certainly have done just that.

The first three weeks saw the team qualify for a DreamHack closed qualifier, and the IEM Fall closed qualifier, among other achievements.

Their hard work has paid off and the team took another step forward by qualifying from the IEM Fall closed qualifier to secure their "first tier 1 tournament #IEM Fall 2021!!!"

The ATK Arena team went three maps after a "hard-fought fight from the lower bracket," to secure their spot in IEM Fall North America which kicks off in October.

IEM Fall north America starts on 5 October and runs until 10 October. The tournament features 12 teams and a $70,000 (just over R1 million at the time of writing) cash prize pool.

The ATK Arena team may meet some familiar faces (or voices with the event being online) during their IEM Fall campaign, with fellow local players competing under the Extra Salt banner.

Expect all the IEM Fall North America action to be streamed live. We will update with details as soon as they are available.

The current ATK Arena CS:GO roster features:

  • Josh “bLazE” Saunders
  • Gareth “MisteM” Ries
  • Rhys “Fadey” Armstrong
  • Wiljahne “mango” Smith
  • Ian “motm” Hardy
  • Daniel “sprayxd” Kogan (Coach)

We wish the ATK Arena team all the best in the upcoming tournament series.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 20 to 26 September

Local tournament organizer  African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) brings another week of cash cups and qualifiers for players in Sub-Saharan Africa.
News
1 day ago

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 20 to 26 September

With four cash cups on the agenda this week, there is good variety for players looking to compete. Entry is free and all the cups feature a R1,000 ...
News
1 day ago

ATK barrels through DreamHack Open September open qualifier

Early in September, ATK joined the DreamHack Open September's open qualifier.
News
1 week ago

Game Review | Existensis – finding inspiration through exploration

There’s a lot to love when it comes to Existensis, but one of my favourite details has got to be the music.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Lagoons and lawyers: Pretoria 'beach' residents unhappy with changes South Africa
  2. Nearly R100m waiting to be claimed by three jackpot winners South Africa
  3. Zuma legal team ‘upbeat’ after ‘victory’ on first day of special plea hearing News
  4. From R1.71 to R120,000 four days later. That’s what ‘killer cop’ Ndlovu’s bank ... News
  5. Dickason children were 'strangled' in New Zealand - report South Africa

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...