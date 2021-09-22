ATK Arena’s CS:GO team secure IEM Fall NA spot

The ATK Arena Counter-Strike team is on a bit of a streak since they arrived in Mexico. The current roster's intention was to make an impact in the North American CS:GO scene, and they certainly have done just that.

The first three weeks saw the team qualify for a DreamHack closed qualifier, and the IEM Fall closed qualifier, among other achievements.

Their hard work has paid off and the team took another step forward by qualifying from the IEM Fall closed qualifier to secure their "first tier 1 tournament #IEM Fall 2021!!!"

The ATK Arena team went three maps after a "hard-fought fight from the lower bracket," to secure their spot in IEM Fall North America which kicks off in October.

IEM Fall north America starts on 5 October and runs until 10 October. The tournament features 12 teams and a $70,000 (just over R1 million at the time of writing) cash prize pool.

The ATK Arena team may meet some familiar faces (or voices with the event being online) during their IEM Fall campaign, with fellow local players competing under the Extra Salt banner.

Expect all the IEM Fall North America action to be streamed live. We will update with details as soon as they are available.

The current ATK Arena CS:GO roster features:

Josh “bLazE” Saunders

Gareth “MisteM” Ries

Rhys “Fadey” Armstrong

Wiljahne “mango” Smith

Ian “motm” Hardy

Daniel “sprayxd” Kogan (Coach)

We wish the ATK Arena team all the best in the upcoming tournament series.