Telkom VS Gaming Finals this weekend.

Teams have been battling for the best part of six months in this year's VS Gaming series for Rocket League and Counter-Strike, and it all comes to a conclusion this weekend.

From the 24th of September to the 26th of September, the last remaining teams will be competing live. The action will cover the fourth edition of the High School Esports League (HSEL), and the Telkom VS Gaming Championship and Masters.

Masters Grand Finals

The Telkom VS Gaming Masters for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has seen over 150 teams competing for their share of the R230,000 prize pool.

Now just four teams remain, with Bravado Gaming and DNMK sharing the favorites tag, while Sinister 5 and Goliath Gaming will have it all to play for in their lower bracket match.

Championship Grand Final

2021 saw the first season of a new-look Telkom VS Gaming Championship featuring Rocket League. Pirates Exdee and Socks Up will kick-off a best-of-seven grand finale on Saturday in an effort to win their share of R45,000.

HSEL Grand Final

This weekend Rondebosch Boys’ High School and Parklands College will face off in the CS:GO final, while Paul Ross Gymnasium and Curro Hazeldean will enter the Rocket League arena.

Schedule

The full schedule of live action for the weekend is as follows (based on press release received):

Friday 24 September

15:45 / Masters: Sinister 5 vs. Goliath Gaming

19:20 / Masters: Bravado Gaming vs. DNMK

Saturday 25 September

13:15 / HSEL CS: Rondebosch Boys’ High School vs. Parklands College

17:00 / Championship: Pirates Exdee vs. Socks Up

19:25 / Masters: Lower-Bracket Final

Sunday 26 September

15:20 / HSEL RL: Paul Roos Gym vs. Curro Hazeldean

17:40 / Masters: Grand Final

You can catch the action live this weekend on TelkomONE or on the Telkom VSG Twitch channel.