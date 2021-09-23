GamersLIVE

Esports

Telkom VS Gaming Finals this weekend

23 September 2021 - 12:53 By Clint O'Shea
Telkom VS Gaming Finals this weekend.
Telkom VS Gaming Finals this weekend.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Teams have been battling for the best part of six months in this year's VS Gaming series for Rocket League and Counter-Strike, and it all comes to a conclusion this weekend.

From the 24th of September to the 26th of September, the last remaining teams will be competing live. The action will cover the fourth edition of the High School Esports League (HSEL), and the Telkom VS Gaming Championship and Masters.

Masters Grand Finals

The Telkom VS Gaming Masters for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has seen over 150 teams competing for their share of the R230,000 prize pool. 

Now just four teams remain, with Bravado Gaming and DNMK sharing the favorites tag, while Sinister 5 and Goliath Gaming will have it all to play for in their lower bracket match.

Championship Grand Final

2021 saw the first season of a new-look Telkom VS Gaming Championship featuring Rocket League. Pirates Exdee and Socks Up will kick-off a best-of-seven grand finale on Saturday in an effort to win their share of R45,000.

HSEL Grand Final

This weekend Rondebosch Boys’ High School and Parklands College will face off in the CS:GO final, while Paul Ross Gymnasium and Curro Hazeldean will enter the Rocket League arena.

Schedule

The full schedule of live action for the weekend is as follows (based on press release received):

Friday 24 September
  • 15:45 / Masters: Sinister 5 vs. Goliath Gaming
  • 19:20 / Masters: Bravado Gaming vs. DNMK
Saturday 25 September
  • 13:15 / HSEL CS: Rondebosch Boys’ High School vs. Parklands College
  • 17:00 / Championship: Pirates Exdee vs. Socks Up
  • 19:25 / Masters: Lower-Bracket Final
Sunday 26 September
  • 15:20 / HSEL RL: Paul Roos Gym vs. Curro Hazeldean
  • 17:40 / Masters: Grand Final

You can catch the action live this weekend on TelkomONE or on the Telkom VSG Twitch channel.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Telkom VS Gaming reveals esports plans for 2021

This year, the tournament organizer continues to evolve the Masters series. It is also hosting the fourth season of the High School Esports League. ...
News
7 months ago

Telkom VS Gaming Dota 2 Championship 2020 results

The Telkom VS Gaming Masters championship 2020 for South African Dota 2 teams finished over the weekend, and we had the opportunity to watch the best ...
News
11 months ago

VS Gaming Masters CS: GO results — ATK Arena claims the crown

The Telkom VS Gaming Masters championship for South African CS:GO teams finished over the weekend, and we had the opportunity to watch the best teams ...
News
11 months ago

WRAP | Telkom VS Gaming Masters Season 5

The first of three stages of the Telkom VS Gaming Masters Season 5 has wrapped up. The group stage took place over three weeks and saw the 18-team ...
News
1 year ago

VS Gaming Masters CS:GO schedule and how to watch

The Telkom VS Gaming Masters league 2020 for South African CS:GO teams is almost complete, with only four matches left until a winner will be crowned.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nearly R100m waiting to be claimed by three jackpot winners South Africa
  2. Lagoons and lawyers: Pretoria 'beach' residents unhappy with changes South Africa
  3. Zuma legal team ‘upbeat’ after ‘victory’ on first day of special plea hearing News
  4. Hot and hotter - that’s SA’s weather forecast for the future News
  5. From R1.71 to R120,000 four days later. That’s what ‘killer cop’ Ndlovu’s bank ... News

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app