Game Review | Life Is Strange: True Colors – a cinematic masterpiece

Before reading what will undoubtedly be a love letter to Life Is Strange: True Colors, take a minute to scroll through this post, look at the screenshots and absorb how absolutely, and cinematically beautiful this game truly is. Now I’m by no means saying that all games need to be pretty to be good. However, while I was playing Life Is Strange: True Colors, there were moments when I completely forgot I was playing a game and got so caught up in the fantastic visuals that my mind glitched and thought it was a movie.

Life Is Strange has held a special part in my love for gaming ever since the first title came out. At the time, I was going through a whole lot of life changes, and as someone who fears change like I fear clowns offering me balloons from the sewer, it was hard. But then I played Life Is Strange for the first time, and somehow, I felt more understood by fictional characters in a game than anyone in my actual life. Since then, that feeling of acceptance and being heard had always been something I associate with the franchise and look forward to with each new addition.