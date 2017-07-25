An HIV-prevention pill‚ taken once-a-day‚ is safe for teenagers to use‚ according to a South African study released at the International Aids Society conference on Tuesday.

South Africa has the largest number of people living with HIV in the world and teenage girls are at highest risk of contracting the disease.

But for now the HIV prevention pill‚ Truvada‚ is only licensed for adult preventative use.

Truvada can reduce the risk of contracting HIV by at least 90% if taken daily.

There is some discussion by the Department of Health and the Department of Education that the preventative pill Truvada possibly be given to high risk teens in the future and the drug Truvada is mentioned in the Department of Education's latest policy on sexual health in schools.

A small South African trial tested the HIV pill in teens aged 15 to 19 in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The study included 99 girls and 49 boys.

In total‚ 57% of the teens took the pill for the first three months.

Of the 87% participants who remained using the pill‚ only 38% took it for another 3 months.

Only one person‚ a 19-year-old‚ contracted HIV in the trial three months after she chose to stop using the drug.

The trial showed it was safe for teenagers to use to use with minimal side effects.

"Adolescents and young people represent a growing share of people living with HIV worldwide‚” noted Anthony Fauci‚ director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ‚ part of the National Institutes of Health who funded the study.