Multi-Drug Resistant gonorrhoea is on the rise globally‚ but South Africans don't need to panic as the disease is not common here.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday called for new drugs to be developed for the common sexually transmitted infection‚ which often presents no symptoms but can leave women infertile.

The WHO notes there are few new drugs being developed to treat the bacterial disease‚ which quickly develops resistance to medications.

The WHO estimates there are 78-million cases globally a year‚ often undetected. The disease can be asymptomatic in at least half of all cases.

Only a handful of cases of untreatable‚ fully drug-resistant cases of gonorrhoea have been detected in South Africa.

The first two untreatable cases were detected in Johannesburg in 2012 and reported in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy.

Ranmini Kularatne‚ pathologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said: "Our surveillance shows that gonorrhoea in SA remains treatable with currently used dual antibiotic therapy [two drugs at a time]. However‚ extensively-drug resistance gonorrhoea‚ has been detected in other parts of the world."