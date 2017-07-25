18 children hurt in accident near Mthatha

Eighteen schoolchildren sustained minor injuries on Tuesday morning when their vehicle was involved in an accident near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

The pupils were in a Hyundai bakkie on their way to school when it collided with another bakkie on the road between Shell Ultra City and Walter Sisulu University’s Nelson Mandela Drive campus.

Department of transport spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie said it was suspected that the driver of Hyundai was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicles were moving in opposite directions when the Hyundai side-swiped the other vehicle‚ causing both to overturn. Fortunately there were no fatalities‚” said Rantjie.

She said a case of reckless driving will be opened with the SAPS.

