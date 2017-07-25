Pregnant women get bossed around by doctors‚ relatives and strangers dispensing advice on what’s best for their baby.

But a new study says the coercion of mothers-to-be — in particular their exclusion from clinical studies — is unfair and potentially harmful.

Doctors Carleigh Krubiner and Ruth Faden‚ from Johns Hopkins University in the US‚ said there was a desperate need to “protect women through research‚ not just from research”.

For example‚ 97% of 172 drugs approved in the US between 2000 and 2010 have an “undetermined risk for pregnancy” because they have not been tested on pregnant women.

“There is a pressing need to ... gather hard evidence‚ because drugs such as antibiotics and treatments for asthma and nausea are increasingly being prescribed to‚ and taken by‚ pregnant women‚” said the lead author‚ Indira van der Zande‚ in the Journal of Medical Ethics.