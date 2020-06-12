Children tell us which apps are best for lockdown learning

When it comes to online platforms, children prefer YouTube and Netflix - but nothing compares to old-fashioned playing outside.

So says Elaine Wang, cloud and software solutions director for the Mustek Group. She reached out to 12-year-old pupils in commemoration of Youth Day on June 16 next week to find out which online platforms get their vote.

"In the light of South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown, Youth Day this year has reminded us of the disparity between the haves and the have-nots. The digital divide is troubling, with many of our country’s young people struggling without internet connectivity and basic digital devices."

However, Wang said, the rise of zero-rated platforms (those that do not charge the user, such as Facebook) has been encouraging.

"It is true that technology brings us closer to each other, and this period of physical distancing has demonstrated how information communication technology can help bridge the gap."