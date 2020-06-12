True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | A teenager's deadly secret - Part 2
12 June 2020 - 11:05
In the case of four boys who were convicted of murdering a homeless man in Pretoria, the information received by the public around the case painted a picture of unquestionable guilt.
When we dig a little deeper, though, and look into expert witness testimony and the autopsy report, that sharp clarity begins to grow a little hazy.
LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY
In Part 2 of Episode 32, True Crime South Africa takes a look at conflicting and controversial evidence in this case and asks: Was justice really served?
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).
