WATCH | Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s big breakthrough

SA scientists have discovered chemical compounds in TB and cancer that could potentially be used for a new line of drugs to treat malaria and even kill the parasite in its infectious stage, which most available drugs don't do.

Wits University, in partnership with the University of Pretoria and global scientists, has artificially infected mosquitoes with human malaria and identified a new chemical compound to treat the disease.

The World Health Organisation said in November that deaths from malaria, due to the disruption of services to tackle the mosquito-borne disease during the coronavirus pandemic, will far exceed those killed by Covid-19 in Sub-Saharan Africa.

If this compound is able to be developed, then the world will have a new tool to fight malaria.

TimesLIVE