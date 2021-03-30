Sci-Tech

WATCH | Anti-poaching ‘Black Mambas’ team up with virtual rangers

30 March 2021 - 11:59 By Reuters and TimesLIVE

Tens of thousands of “virtual rangers” worldwide are helping SA’s all-female anti-poaching unit known as the “Black Mambas” keep an eye on animals via phone cameras.

The Black Mamba anti-poachers are a female ranger unit founded in 2013 with the purpose of protecting wildlife across 400km² of the Balule Nature Reserve and Greater Kruger National Park.  

The Mambas are the eyes and ears of the reserve and are confident the fight against poaching will not be won with guns and bullets, but rather through widespread education and empowerment of the communities that border the Balule reserve.

