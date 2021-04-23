SpaceX-Nasa mission to land on space station after 23-hour flight

Nasa and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station on Friday, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous space flight.

The company’s Crew Dragon capsule, Endeavour, streaked into the darkened predawn sky atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as its nine Merlin engines roared to life at 5.49am (11.49am SA time) from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The blast-off was aired live on Nasa TV.

The crew is due to arrive at the space station, which orbits 400km above Earth, early on Saturday following a flight of about 23 hours.

Within 10 minutes of launch, the rocket’s second stage had delivered the crew capsule to Earth orbit, travelling at nearly 27,359km/h, according to launch commentators.

The rocket’s first stage descended back to Earth and touched down safely on a landing platform floating in the Atlantic Ocean on a drone ship affectionately named “Of Course I Still Love You”.