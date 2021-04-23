SpaceX-Nasa mission to land on space station after 23-hour flight
Booster rocket lands safely at sea
Nasa and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station on Friday, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous space flight.
The company’s Crew Dragon capsule, Endeavour, streaked into the darkened predawn sky atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as its nine Merlin engines roared to life at 5.49am (11.49am SA time) from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The blast-off was aired live on Nasa TV.
The crew is due to arrive at the space station, which orbits 400km above Earth, early on Saturday following a flight of about 23 hours.
Within 10 minutes of launch, the rocket’s second stage had delivered the crew capsule to Earth orbit, travelling at nearly 27,359km/h, according to launch commentators.
The rocket’s first stage descended back to Earth and touched down safely on a landing platform floating in the Atlantic Ocean on a drone ship affectionately named “Of Course I Still Love You”.
The mission marks the second “operational” space station team to be launched by Nasa aboard a Dragon Crew capsule since the US resumed flying astronauts into space from US soil last year, following a nine-year hiatus at the end of the US space shuttle programme in 2011.
It is also the third crewed flight launched into orbit under Nasa’s fledgling public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company founded and owned by Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who is also CEO of electric carmaker Tesla Inc.
The first was an out-and-back test mission carrying just two astronauts into orbit last May, followed by SpaceX’s first full-fledged four-member crew in November.
Friday’s Crew 2 team consists of two Nasa astronauts — mission commander Shane Kimbrough, 53, and pilot Megan McArthur, 49 — along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 52, and fellow mission specialist Thomas Pesquet, 43, a French engineer from the European Space Agency.
The four helmeted crew members, dressed in their white flight suits and black boots, were briefly glimpsed seated side by side in the capsule just after reaching orbit in a video clip captured by an on-board camera.
They are expected to spend about six months aboard the orbiting research platform conducting science experiments and maintenance before returning to Earth.
The four members of Crew 1, sent to the space station in November, are slated to fly home on April 28.
The Crew 2 mission made space flight history due to the fact that its Falcon 9 rocket blasted off with the same first-stage booster that lofted Crew 1 into orbit five months ago, marking the first time a previously flown booster has been reused in a crewed launch.
Reusable booster vehicles, designed to fly themselves back to Earth and land safely once they separate from the rest of the rocket minutes after launch, are at the heart of a reusable rocket strategy that SpaceX helped pioneer to make space flight more economical.
SpaceX has logged dozens of successful Falcon 9 booster return landings, and the company has refurbished and reused most of them, some for multiple flights. However, all those flights, until Friday’s mission, only carried cargo.
Crew 2’s pilot McArthur made history herself as the first female pilot of the Crew Dragon and the second person from her family to ride aboard the SpaceX capsule. She is married to Nasa astronaut Bob Behnken, who flew the SpaceX demonstration flight with fellow astronaut Doug Hurley last year. The same Crew Dragon was used for that flight as well.
If all goes well, McArthur and her three crewmates will be welcomed aboard the space station on Saturday by the four Crew 1 astronauts — three from Nasa and one from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa). Two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut who shared a Soyuz flight to the space station are also aboard.
Reuters