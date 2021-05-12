Sci-Tech

YouTube to launch $100m creator fund for Shorts video feature

12 May 2021 - 12:53 By Reuters
The YouTube investment comes as platforms are racing to attract young creators who are building huge fan followings - and big earning potential - by filming short comedy skits and dance routines.
The YouTube investment comes as platforms are racing to attract young creators who are building huge fan followings - and big earning potential - by filming short comedy skits and dance routines.
Image: gilc / 123rf.com

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube has announced a $100m (about R1.4bn) fund to pay content creators who make hit videos on its new short-form video feature Shorts as YouTube aims to court more influencers.

The fund will launch in the coming months and pay creators this year and in 2022, YouTube said.

The investment comes as platforms are racing to attract young creators who are building huge fan followings — and big earning potential — by filming short comedy skits and dance routines.

Viral app TikTok jump-started the trend of short-form video clips and was quickly copied by other apps such as Facebook-owned Instagram’s Reels, Snapchat Spotlight and YouTube Shorts.

YouTube said the new fund will pay thousands of creators each month whose videos on Shorts receive the most engagement from viewers.

The streaming video site said it will begin to test ads on Shorts.

As the market for short video features becomes more crowded, platforms have used creator funds as a way to court more users.

TikTok launched a creator fund in July and later increased its funding to $1bn (about R14bn) in the US over three years.

Snap awards $1m (about R14m) per day to users who post top content on Spotlight.

READ MORE:

TikTok taking off in SA under lockdown

TikTok is surging in popularity among South African teens, a new study shows. But users - many younger than the required age of 13 - should be aware ...
News
10 months ago

SA musicians to get royalties via TikTok, Facebook and Netflix

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation says it has started collecting royalties on behalf of its members from TikTok, Facebook and Netflix ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge showed how Pan African styles can be forged

Aesthetics, improvisation and freedom of expression in the dance have raised a more conscious concept of Africanity
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  4. Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels South Africa
  5. Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X