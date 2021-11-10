Sci-Tech

Australia to set up $740m fund to develop low-emissions technology

10 November 2021 - 09:07 By Renju Jose and Colin Packham
Australia is heavily reliant on exports of coal and gas.
Australia is heavily reliant on exports of coal and gas.
Image: Bloomberg/Carbon Clean/ File photo

Australia will establish a A$1 billion ($740 million) fund to invest in companies that develop low-emissions technology, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, as Canberra seeks to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

Under the plan, the federal government will commit A$500 million to the fund, matched by private investors, which will be used to support nascent companies in developing technologies including carbon capture and storage.

“Our plan to reach net zero by 2050 is an Australian one that's focused on technology not taxes and this fund backs Australian companies to find new solutions,” Morrison said in a statement.

The proposal comes just months out from a national election, where climate policies are expected to be a battleground issue, with broad support in the electorate for reducing emissions despite concern about the cost to the economy.

The federal government will need to pass new legislation to allow the Clean Energy Finance Corp, the government-owned green bank, to fund carbon capture and storage, which is not allowed under its existing rules.

The opposition Labor party, which opposes diversion of renewable energy funding to carbon capture and storage (CCS), said it would consider the proposal.

However, industry body, the Smart Energy Council, said the government was trying to “kill (Clean Energy Finance)” by forcing it to fund “unproven, uneconomic carbon capture and storage projects.”

CCS traps emissions and buries them underground. Advocates of the technology see it a key to unlock large-scale economic hydrogen production, while critics say it will extend the life of dirty fossil fuels.

“The coalition has realised to retain office they need a better suite of policies around the climate,” said Haydon Manning, a political-science professor at Flinders University in South Australia.

Morrison last month pledged Australia to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, but said Canberra would not legislate to force emitters to reduce their carbon output, easing fears in regions about a loss of jobs.

Australia is heavily reliant on exports of coal and gas, and efforts by previous governments to legislate to reduce carbon emissions have foundered, with two prime ministers ousted by their own parties.

Reuters

READ MORE :

Australia bumps up investment in EV chargers, shuns sales targets

The Australian government on Tuesday pledged A$178m (roughly R1.97bn) to ramp up the rollout of hydrogen refuelling and charging stations for ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Dirty skies, sick children: the high cost of coal in SA

'They said she had asthma. I was thinking: why? She was not born with asthma.'
News
5 days ago

Why 25 previous UN conferences have failed to stop climate change

It’s more complicated than you might think, and there remains reason for at least cautious optimism
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  2. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  3. ‘My heart goes out to the Steenkamp family’ — Mzansi weighs in on possible ... South Africa
  4. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  5. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...