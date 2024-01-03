Sci-Tech

US Supreme Court's Roberts urges 'caution' as AI reshapes legal field

03 January 2024 - 06:50 By John Kruzel
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts.
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts.
Image: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Artificial intelligence represents a mixed blessing for the legal field, US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said in a year-end report published on Sunday, urging “caution and humility” as the evolving technology transforms how judges and lawyers go about their work.

Roberts struck an ambivalent tone in his 13-page report. He said AI had potential to increase access to justice for indigent litigants, revolutionise legal research and assist courts in resolving cases more quickly and cheaply while also pointing to privacy concerns and the current technology's inability to replicate human discretion.

“I predict that human judges will be around for a while,” Roberts wrote. “But with equal confidence I predict that judicial work — particularly at the trial level — will be significantly affected by AI.”

The chief justice's commentary is his most significant discussion to date of the influence of AI on the law, and coincides with a number of lower courts contending with how best to adapt to a new technology capable of passing the bar exam but also prone to generating fictitious content, known as “hallucinations.”

Roberts emphasised that “any use of AI requires caution and humility.” He mentioned an instance where AI hallucinations had led lawyers to cite non-existent cases in court papers, which the chief justice said is “always a bad idea.” Roberts did not elaborate beyond saying the phenomenon “made headlines this year.”

Last week, for instance, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former fixer and lawyer, said in court papers unsealed last week that he mistakenly gave his attorney fake case citations generated by an AI program that made their way into an official court filing. Other instances of lawyers including AI-hallucinated cases in legal briefs have also been documented.

A federal appeals court in New Orleans last month drew headlines by unveiling what appeared to be the first proposed rule by any of the 13 US appeals courts aimed at regulating the use of generative AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT by lawyers appearing before it.

The proposed rule by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals would require lawyers to certify that they either did not rely on artificial intelligence programs to draft briefs or that humans reviewed the accuracy of any text generated by AI in their court filings.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Google needs an evil edge to lead AI

If its novel capabilities will be so easy to replicate that they cannot be revealed a couple of months in advance, they are unlikely to provide the ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago

SA companies operating at the cutting edge of AI

South Africa is not only keeping up with the world in the use of artificial intelligence (AI), but in many cases leading the field, says Adam ...
Business Times
1 month ago

South African university students use AI to help them understand — not to avoid work

Study results suggest that the moral panic around the use of generative AI is unwarranted
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Musk to integrate xAI with social media platform X

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence start-up xAI will be integrated into his social media platform X and also be available as a stand-alone app, he ...
News
1 month ago

‘People used to think AI was the terminator robots’

UCT professor and AI expert Deshen Moodley is at the forefront of developing next-generation AI systems to benefit society.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Upskilling and reskilling workforce the key to surviving tech disruptions

SPONSORED | As AI and machine learning transform the job market, SA businesses need to ensure their employees are relevant and ready for new roles ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

ANNA COLLARD | How to keep up with your kids in the age of AI

Artificial intelligence has entered a new phase of evolution, raising important questions about parental management and its impact on children
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Notorious convicts released on parole in 2023 South Africa
  3. SAJBD slams government for using its name in ICJ application South Africa
  4. Passengers escape blaze on Japan Airlines plane after collision at Tokyo airport World
  5. Trophy hunter awarded almost R9m in damages after being accidentally blinded by ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...