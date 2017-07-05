The Cape York Building at the corners of Rahima Moosa (formerly Jeppe) and Nugget Streets in Johannesburg‚ which caught fire on Wednesday morning resulting in the death of seven people‚ is known to the authorities.

It caught fire four years ago: in August 2013‚ four people‚ including a baby‚ died in the fire on the seventh floor of the building that was caused by a jilted lover.

In May‚ Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has also visited the building in May this year with a squadron of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD )officers in an effort to find a 13-year-old girl who was missing and suspected to be in that hijacked building.

The building does not have electricity‚ water connections and sewerage facilities. Garbage is also not collected.

Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun warned during the visit in May that if a fire were to break out‚ the thousands of people who occupy the building would not be able to escape.

Sun also said buildings like these harboured a lot of criminals.

Mashaba has also been hands-on in addressing the problem of hijacked buildings in the inner city.