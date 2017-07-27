South Africa

50-year-old woman murdered in Glebelands Hostel bloodbath

27 July 2017 - 13:30 By Matthew Savides
Glebelands hostel in Umlazi. File photo.
Glebelands hostel in Umlazi. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Just hours after confirming that a 32-year-old man was murdered in an apparent hit at Durban's volatile Glebelands Hostel precinct on Wednesday night‚ police said that a second person was killed in a night of bloodshed.

A 50-year-old woman‚ who has not been named‚ was gunned down at her tuckshop‚ SAPS spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said on Thursday morning. Her murder‚ at approximately 8.30pm‚ came just 15 minutes after the first murder.

"It is alleged that [on Wednesday] just after 8.30pm the deceased was at her house‚ where she is also runs a tuck shop‚ in Glebelands Hostel when she was approached by two unknown suspects pretending to be customers. The suspects shot the deceased in the head and chest before fleeing the crime scene. The motive is unknown‚" said Mbhele.

She added that it was not known if the two murders were related "since police are at an early stage of investigation".

According to community activist Vanessa Burger‚ the murder was committed in front of the woman's 14-year-old granddaughter.

- TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Another assassination at Durban's Glebelands Hostel

At 8.15pm on Wednesday night‚ gunshots echoed through the Glebelands Hostel precinct in Umlazi‚ south Durban. Depite 24-hour policing‚ a resident of ...
News
6 hours ago

Hitman hostel shows up crisis in justice system

It is now apparent that an entire paid-assassin industry has developed — one that is spreading its tentacles into the realms of political rivalry and ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Moerane commission tours violence-plagued Glebelands Hostel

Advocate Marumo Moerane‚ who heads up an inquiry into political violence in KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Friday toured the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi‚ which ...
News
6 days ago

Moerane Commission moves to protect witness as 'hit' claims swirl

Claims that a hit has been placed on a key witness who testified at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry this week will be investigated by police.
News
6 days ago

Moerane smear unfair, says Ipid

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has lashed out at KwaZulu-Natal community activist Vanessa Burger for what the SAPS watchdog says ...
News
7 days ago

Police watchdog vents at 'unfounded' testimony at KZN political violence commission

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has his out at KwaZulu-Natal community activist Vanessa Burger for what the watchdog says are ...
News
8 days ago

89 people murdered and not one arrest at Glebelands hostel

The Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal resumed after a month recess. On Monday‚ the commission‚ chaired by ...
News
9 days ago

Guns for hire: Commission hears Glebelands hostel a hideout for paid killers

KwaZulu-Natal's wave of violence has its epicentre in Glebelands Hostel in the heart of Umlazi, south of Durban, a violence researcher claims.
News
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Video footage allegedly implicates man accused of being part of hijacking ... South Africa
  2. BREAKING: Eskom suspends Gupta-linked finance chief Anoj Singh South Africa
  3. Stringent laws needed to address racism: Lesufi South Africa
  4. NHLS‚ unions in meeting to resolve lab strike impasse South Africa
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

#GuptaEmails: Why you should care
WATCH: Police disrupt illegal mining operation.
X