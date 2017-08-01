WATCH: Armed gang loot jewellery store

A little over a minute. That's how long it took a gang of armed thieves to rob a jewellery store in Hillcrest, Durban.

CCTV footage shows two men sauntering into the store, appearing to discuss the goods. Seconds later a third man grabs the security guard standing outside and hauls him into the store at gunpoint.

As his accomplices loot the display cases, the guard is tied up to the door. The gang quickly escape with the haul, with the store clerk coming out of hiding to free the guard.

According to the time stamp on the video, the incident occurred last month.