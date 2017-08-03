South Africa

Government denies 3.5-million euro ransom paid for McGown’s release

03 August 2017 - 20:29 By Neo Goba
Stephen McGown, left, and Johan Gustafsson were abducted in Timbuktu in November 2011.
Stephen McGown, left, and Johan Gustafsson were abducted in Timbuktu in November 2011.
Image: YOUTUBE

The South African government has denied paying 3.5-million euros in ransom for the release of Steven McGown who had been held hostage by Islamist militants in Mali since November 2011.

McGown‚ who was released last Saturday‚ was one of the last three hostages to be released by the militants.

Earlier on Thursday‚ Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane briefed the media about his release and said he was currently undergoing medical check-ups.

"It took us about five years and eight months for him to be released through long discussions and negotiations‚ we didn’t pay money. Obviously‚ the government thanked Mali‚ the African Union and the various NGOs that supported this process and other role players as this wasn't an effort by a single individual‚ it was a collaborative effort by many players‚" said Clayson Monyela‚ spokesperson for the Department of International Relations.

Jubilant ex radio jockey will give best friend Stephen McGowan "the biggest hug"

When Ian Fraser meets his best friend Stephen McGowan‚ who had been had been held hostage by Islamist militants in Mali since 2011‚ he will give him ...
News
5 hours ago

"We don't have a policy of responding to anonymous people. What was said by the minister represents the government’s position on this‚" added Monyela.

The denial comes after The New York Times reported that an estimated 3.5-million euros was paid to secure the release of McGown who had been taken hostage along with Swedish national Johan Gustafsson and Hollander Sjaak Rijke‚ a Dutch citizen.

The trio were snatched from a restaurant in Timbuktu along with a German friend‚ who was killed immediately by the militants.

Gift of the Givers‚ which was at the forefront of the negotiations to secure McGown’s release‚ said it had not been involved in the last stages of the negotiations and therefore could not confirm if a payment had indeed been made.

"We never paid the ransom money. We were involved until the end of June after making contacts with all the captives through an intermediary and, by the end of June‚ we told government we cannot go any further because it requires government to government intervention‚" said Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers.

"This required the Mali government to speak to the South African government and their militaries and this was beyond us. The captives told us they wanted 4-million euros at the time and we said we don’t have money and don’t pay money. You will have to speak to the government because we were not involved in the last stage‚ we cannot confirm if indeed money was exchanged‚" said Sooliman.

READ MORE:

Dad's the word! Hostage's never-say-die father jubilant as son arrives home

He was held in Mali for five-and-a-half years. Back in South Africa‚ his family was living the nightmare no one should face: Stephen McGown – son‚ ...
News
5 hours ago

Stephen McGowan is "well and healthy"‚ says his father

The father of Stephen McGowan‚ who had been held hostage by Islamist militants in Mali since 2011‚ says his son is looking “well and healthy”.
News
7 hours ago

Freed hostage Stephen McGowan marks 5 days with family in Johannesburg‚ says Gift of the Givers

The release of Stephen McGowan‚ who had been held hostage by Islamist militants in Mali since 2011‚ is a “great moment"‚ says Gift of the Givers‚ an ...
News
8 hours ago

Johannesburg man held hostage since 2011 is free - Minister announces Stephen McGowan is alive

International affairs minister Maite Nkoana Mashabane on Thursday announced the release of Stephen McGowan‚ who has been held hostage by Islamist ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Government denies 3.5-million euro ransom paid for McGown’s release South Africa
  2. State could have doubled social grants with money lost to state capture social South Africa
  3. Race issues plague appointment of school principals South Africa
  4. Mothers of drug addicts to testify for state in dagga legalisation case South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan says R100-billion could have been taken by the Guptas
Wayde Van Niekerk is ready to be the next Usain Bolt
X