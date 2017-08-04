South Africa

Another murder at KZN's violence-riddled Glebelands hostel

04 August 2017 - 07:11 By Matthew Savides
Glebelands hostel in Umlazi. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Police on Friday morning confirmed that a 30-year-old woman was murdered at Durban's notorious Glebelands hostel‚ making her the 92nd victim in violence linked to the precinct.

"A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed at Glebelands hostel last night at 8:30pm‚" police spokesman Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"It is alleged that she was in her room when an unknown suspect entered her room and shot her. A murder case was opened at Umlazi police station and police are investigating."

This latest murder comes just days after three men‚ who were sitting in a tuck shop‚ were shot at by a lone gunman in broad daylight. The 10am shooting left all three injured‚ but they survived.

Thursday night's killing also happens in the wake of two murders just minutes apart last Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made in either case‚ and community activists have previously expressed dismay that not one conviction has been made linked to Glebelands murder cases.

Activist Vanessa Burger‚ who has testified under oath at the Moerane Commission into political violence in KZN‚ said last night that this was the 92nd murder either at or linked to violence at Glebelands.

"We appeal to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward and report to the police‚" said Zwane.

