South Africa

WATCH: Cop sent flying by drunk driver - gets right back up

04 August 2017 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE

Dashcam footage recorded the moment a police officer miraculously recovers after being struck by a drunk driver in Fort Worth, Texas.

Officer Matthew Lesell was sent flying on July 7 when the driver ploughed into him.

"It felt like I was spinning through a washing machine," Lesell later told the Dallas Fort Worth News.

Lesell managed to run off the highway before getting hit by more cars. He then went on to arrest the man who hit him.

“I’ve seen accidents that don’t look nearly that bad, but there were worse injuries. I’m lucky with how it turned out,” Lesell told Fort Worth's Star Telegram.

According to News Channel 3, Lesell suffered a hyper-extended foot and fractured vertebra, but is expected to be okay.

The driver, Mark Mitchell, is being charged with intoxication assault causing bodily harm to a police officer.

MORE

WATCH: Gone in 60 seconds - car hijacked at Joburg petrol station

CCTV footage released by a Honeydew petrol station in the West Rand shows a white Mercedes-Benz being hijacked at the garage.
News
14 days ago

WATCH: You'll laugh at these texting fails - but there's a twist

A man walks into a street pole. Another falls straight into a pond. One after another, a series of humorous clips shows what happens when you try and ...
News
17 days ago

WATCH: Dashcam films small plane crashing next to highway

Police dashcam video captured the moment a single-engine plane hovered above a highway in east Texas before crashing alongside the road on ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Malta offers bargain homes for rich South Africans South Africa
  2. Search on for missing Pretoria businessman South Africa
  3. Coffin assault victim begged to be assaulted rather than jailed‚ court hears South Africa
  4. Klipspruit West parents agree to stop school boycott South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives
Thousands march in Jerusalem's gay pride parade
X