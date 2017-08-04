WATCH: Cop sent flying by drunk driver - gets right back up

Dashcam footage recorded the moment a police officer miraculously recovers after being struck by a drunk driver in Fort Worth, Texas.

Officer Matthew Lesell was sent flying on July 7 when the driver ploughed into him.

"It felt like I was spinning through a washing machine," Lesell later told the Dallas Fort Worth News.

Lesell managed to run off the highway before getting hit by more cars. He then went on to arrest the man who hit him.

“I’ve seen accidents that don’t look nearly that bad, but there were worse injuries. I’m lucky with how it turned out,” Lesell told Fort Worth's Star Telegram.

According to News Channel 3, Lesell suffered a hyper-extended foot and fractured vertebra, but is expected to be okay.

The driver, Mark Mitchell, is being charged with intoxication assault causing bodily harm to a police officer.