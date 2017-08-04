On the field Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic wants to turn Orlando Pirates around with an “iron defence‚ creative buildup and a sharp attack”‚ and if there are problems off it‚ the coach aims to deal with those with strong management.

Pirates’ new coach‚ nicknamed ‘Micho’‚ inherits a squad with much talent‚ but over-bloated, unbalanced and low on confidence.

He enters a club with problems with commitment from players as alluded to by Bucs’ three coaches last season and former players‚ player power‚ interference from back-room staff‚ and a non-inclusive signing policy from its management.