Car crashes into tree‚ killing three people

06 August 2017 - 11:14 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

Three people were killed and one person sustained moderate injuries when the car they were travelling in collided with a tree along the R507 about 20 kilometres outside of Hartbeesfontein in North West on Saturday night‚ paramedics said.

“At approximately 6pm‚ paramedics from ER24 came across the incident and found a local emergency service attending to the scene. The paramedics offered their assistance.

“Upon assessment‚ they found two women and a man with fatal injuries in the vehicle. There was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“A fourth patient‚ and only survivor‚ was found with moderate injuries. He was extricated and later transported to Tshepong Hospital by the service on scene.

“The local fire department had to use rescue tools to free the victims trapped in the vehicle.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene‚” Vermaak said.

