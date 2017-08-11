Assault video: Cops 'would not charge the boy', claims schoolgirl's dad

The family of the 17-year-old Durban girl whose assault video went viral yesterday feel let down by her school and by the police who refused to charge the perpetrator.

The teary victim - a pupil at Siyathuthuka Secondary in Inanda, north of Durban - refused to watch the video, but her sister confirmed it was her.

The incident took place in November last year.

TimesLIVE has decided to withhold the family's names to avoid further trauma.

The father, a single parent, has since taken his daughter out of the school, fearing for her safety after the video was shared among pupils, teachers and went viral in the community.