Four days after Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana was accused of assaulting three women‚ he has finally appeared in court and has been granted bail of R5‚000.

Manana‚ 33‚ clad in a tailored navy blue suit‚ white shirt and brown shoes‚ briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s court on Thursday on two charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba told magistrate Liesel Davids that Manana was in custody while he requested permission from the court to allow the media in. However‚ Michael Motsoeneng Bill‚ appearing for Manana‚ opposed the request that media be allowed to film the proceedings.