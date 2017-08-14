South Africa

Langlaagte testing station closed after burglary

14 August 2017 - 11:19 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
SAPS at Langlaagte Testing Station. File photo
SAPS at Langlaagte Testing Station. File photo
Image: Facebook/CICA - Crime Intelligence & Community Awareness - South Africa

The Langlaagte licence testing centre has been closed following a burglary on Sunday night‚ the Johannesburg Metro police said on Monday.

“An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the safe as well as computers were stolen‚” said Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

He said only learner driver tests and practical driving tests will go ahead as usual “but the rest of the services at the station will be suspended until further notice”.

Minnaar said police would investigate how thieves managed to get past security guards or how they gained access to the station.

 

Nelson Mandela Bay hit by spate of service station robberies

Five service stations have been robbed in Nelson Mandela Bay in the past two days.
News
23 hours ago

'My son couldn't speak after coffin assault'

Victor Mlotshwa was afraid of going to the police after he was allegedly assaulted and placed inside a coffin‚ his mother testified in court on ...
News
7 days ago

Tearful Connie Chiume: Crime has robbed us of Dumi Masilela

Actress Connie Chiume broke down as she expressed her sadness at the sudden death of young Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela after he was shot during ...
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

Most read

  1. School pupil accused of kicking teen in horrific video granted bail South Africa
  2. Found it! How to trace your lost or stolen Smartphone Lifestyle
  3. Joburg woman claims she was assaulted by Grace Mugabe South Africa
  4. Nelson Mandela Bay cancer patients bused to Western Cape South Africa
  5. Taxi drivers stop cellphone thief South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape protesters celebrate as court suspends their eviction
'He was my soulmate' Dumisani Masilela is laid to rest
X