Langlaagte testing station closed after burglary

The Langlaagte licence testing centre has been closed following a burglary on Sunday night‚ the Johannesburg Metro police said on Monday.

“An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the safe as well as computers were stolen‚” said Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

He said only learner driver tests and practical driving tests will go ahead as usual “but the rest of the services at the station will be suspended until further notice”.

Minnaar said police would investigate how thieves managed to get past security guards or how they gained access to the station.