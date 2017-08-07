Victor Mlotshwa was afraid of going to the police after he was allegedly assaulted and placed inside a coffin‚ his mother testified in court on Monday.

At the time of the alleged attack in August last‚ Mlotshwa had R2‚000 on him and a list of goods she needed‚ Lonia Mlotshwa told the High Court sitting at the Middelburg Magistrate's Court.

Lonia Mlotshwa took the stand in the attempted murder trial of Willem Oosthuzen and Theo Martins Jackson and said she had sent her son to town to buy stock for her to sell on the morning of the incident.

She said her son came home at about 1.30pm with a visibly bruised eye and dirty clothes.

"I asked [him] what happened but he did not respond. He made a gesture to show that he could not talk to me. I asked him if he was sick or if there were people who robbed him but he said he could not tell me and asked to go to sleep‚" Mlotshwa told the court.

She said she bought him tablets‚ which he took and then went to sleep. When he woke up‚ he told his mother about the ordeal.