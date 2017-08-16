Despite reports that Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe had left the country on Tuesday following allegations of assault‚ TimesLIVE has learnt from two independent sources that she is still in the country.

Mugabe had been accused of assaulting 20-year-old Gabriella Engels with an extension cord at a luxury hotel in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Sunday night‚ where Mugabe's two sons were thought to be staying.

Engels on Monday opened a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the Sandton police station‚ and Mugabe was widely thought to be appearing in court on Tuesday. But by the close of business she hadn't been arrested or handed herself over to the police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Tuesday police had been "negotiating" with the legal representatives of the suspect in the assault case. He had declined to name the suspect.

On Wednesday‚ Naidoo said no arrests had been made but "we will see as the morning and the day unfolds. We are focused on finalising the investigation".