Goodman Jokanisi did not only lose a son in the 2012 Marikana massacre‚ but also his teen grandson who hanged himself because he could not cope with his father’s death.

Jokanisi took it on himself to speak on behalf of the affected families during the 5th anniversary of the Marikana massacre on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old‚ who lost his son in the 2012 unrest‚ spoke about the pain caused to his family. His son‚ Sami‚ 29‚ was killed by the police on 16 August 2012‚ and in January this year‚ his 15-year-old grandson Ayabonga Qhekeka committed suicide.

"Life has been very tough since Sami's death. The family relied a lot on him. His son hanged himself at school in January this year. The boy couldn't cope without his father.