Gerrie Nel sets sights on Grace Mugabe

Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel is preparing to offer his help to the Johannesburg model who accused Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe of assault.

Nel is one of this country's top criminal prosecutors. He successfully prosecuted former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi for corruption and Paralympian Pistorius for murder.

There is a seeming impasse SA authorities and Mugabe’s team‚ as it is believed she is seeking diplomatic immunity after she was accused of assaulting the 20-year old woman on Sunday night.