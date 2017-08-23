Reduce booze and crime will fall‚ researchers say

The availability of alcohol and its role in fuelling crime has come under scrutiny in a new report released on Wednesday.

The State of Urban Safety Report drew some interesting links between crime and other ills in society.

“Cape Town has a population that is growing more slowly than Johannesburg and Tshwane‚ and has the lowest level of poverty (as measured by the Human Development Index‚ HDI)‚ the lowest income inequality‚ and the second lowest youth unemployment rate of all the cities. And yet Cape Town has extremely high levels of crime‚” the report said.

“So‚ what is driving crime? An answer may lie in the disproportionate access to alcohol‚ drugs and firearms‚ which is more than twice that of any other city.

“This suggests that access to alcohol‚ drugs and firearms should be one of the more productive areas for crime reduction policy focus.”