Guptas' top-dollar bush safari

The Gupta family has known the soon-to-be owner of Tegeta Resources, Amin al-Zarooni, for some time - and went on a luxury hunting safari with him and a former high-ranking United Arab Emirates government official in Limpopo two years ago.

They spent a day in the Hoedspruit wilderness chasing down buffalo before retiring to the five-star Kapama Karula Game Lodge, which cost the Guptas a little over R140,000 for two nights.

They hired a professional hunting outfit to show them around.

Through leaked e-mails The Times has determined that the group shot two buffalo bulls with a price tag of R100,000 each. The buffalo ended up on a taxidermist's table. The hunter, when contacted, asked not to be named but confirmed that his son had taken the group out on a hunt and that they had stayed at Kapama Lodge.