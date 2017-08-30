Former government communications boss Mzwanele Manyi is the sole shareholder in Lodidox‚ which bought the Guptas' media interests with a loan from them‚ Manyi revealed on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE had asked Manyi to disclose his shareholders‚ in terms of the Companies Act.

Manyi revealed the documents during a press conference broadcast on ANN7.

He called two journalists on stage to review his documents.

He said he didn't have other shareholders‚ but that could change.

Manyi said the scrutiny of his deal buying the controversial Guptas' companies was because he was black.

He said this was an example "institutionalised racism".

"My disclosure of the shareholders' register and related documents shows my commitment to transparency and good corporate governance."