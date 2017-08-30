South Africa

BREAKING: Manyi is the only shareholder in Lodidox

30 August 2017 - 11:03 By Katharine Child

Former government communications boss Mzwanele Manyi is the sole shareholder in Lodidox‚ which bought the Guptas' media interests with a loan from them‚ Manyi revealed on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE had asked Manyi to disclose his shareholders‚ in terms of the Companies Act.

Manyi revealed the documents during a press conference broadcast on ANN7.

He called two journalists on stage to review his documents.

He said he didn't have other shareholders‚ but that could change.

Manyi said the scrutiny of his deal buying the controversial Guptas' companies was because he was black.

He said this was an example "institutionalised racism".

"My disclosure of the shareholders' register and related documents shows my commitment to transparency and good corporate governance."

READ MORE

Manyi: What suspicious money dealings?

Red flag In its probe, Financial Intelligence Centre discovered alleged irregularities between the Guptas, their businesses and associates
Politics
8 hours ago

Manyi trusts there’s nothing unlawful with Gupta company he bought

The new owner of the Gupta’s Infinity Media‚ Mzwanele Manyi‚ says the Financial Intelligence Centre report showing suspicious money transactions ...
Politics
23 hours ago

STOLEN: Listen to the full podcast behind the #GuptaEmails

Listen to all three parts that take you inside our newsroom as our journalists and editors grapple with the leaked emails and keep the story fresh
News
2 days ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: What if media magnate Manyi is onto something?

Our news run the risk of being a white filter bubble, writes Andile Khumalo
Business
3 days ago

'I know what I’ve signed up for': Manyi spills the beans on his new business

Former spin doctor explains his very expensive purchase of a media stable as a bet on future earnings
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. McBride denies assaulting teen South Africa
  2. Law enforcement agencies slammed for laxity over illicit financial flows South Africa
  3. Former Durban school principal's fraud trial stalls South Africa
  4. No human cases of avian flu in SA South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X