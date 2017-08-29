Manyi trusts there’s nothing unlawful with Gupta company he bought

Manyi said once the FIC report was struck out by the High Court in Pretoria during former finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s case against Oakbay Investments‚ he was “comfortable” with his decision to purchase the company.

“It does not concern me now. If there was any unlawfulness the courts would have said so. They gave no value to the FIC report. I trust our country's courts in their judgments.

“The only people who have ever convicted the Guptas are the media and the public and that's only ever been done on a litany of allegations and no prima facie evidence.”

He said people needed to understand that the FIC merely raised suspicions‚ which required explanations.

“Their suspicions do not necessarily mean that transactions are irregular or unlawful. To say so without evidence or due diligence being conducted is wrong.”

But UCT criminologist Simon Howell said the FIC was solid in their investigations and did not make a noise about a transaction unless it was sound for them to do so.