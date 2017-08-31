The autopsy report conducted on Karabo Mokoena’s charred remains did not shed any light on how the 22-year-old died‚ which could weaken the State's case.

This was revealed in the indictment served on her alleged killer and lover‚ Sandile Mantsoe‚ in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

He is due to appear in the Johannesburg High Court on September 15 where his trial will be heard.

Dressed in brown checkered blazer and brown bottled neck jersey‚ Mantsoe appeared in packed court where he received the indictment.

Although the State was not willing to disclose exactly who would be testifying in Mantsoe’s trial‚ it has been revealed that a total of 20 witnesses are expected to take to the stand.