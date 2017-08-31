Autopsy report fails to explain what killed Karabo Mokoena
The autopsy report conducted on Karabo Mokoena’s charred remains did not shed any light on how the 22-year-old died‚ which could weaken the State's case.
This was revealed in the indictment served on her alleged killer and lover‚ Sandile Mantsoe‚ in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
He is due to appear in the Johannesburg High Court on September 15 where his trial will be heard.
Dressed in brown checkered blazer and brown bottled neck jersey‚ Mantsoe appeared in packed court where he received the indictment.
Although the State was not willing to disclose exactly who would be testifying in Mantsoe’s trial‚ it has been revealed that a total of 20 witnesses are expected to take to the stand.
Mantsoe faces three charges: premeditated murder‚ defeating the ends of justice as well as assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
The first two charges related to the murder of Mokoena.
Her burnt remains were found in a ditch in Lyndhurst in April.
This was a day after she had last been seen with Mantsoe.
During his failed bail application‚ Mantsoe had revealed that he had found Mokoena dead in his apartment on April 28 after he returned from a meeting. His version was that she had committed suicide.
Out of fear and panic‚ he disposed of her body‚ drenching it in pool acid and petrol and placing a tire around it before setting it alight.
He claimed to have feared that he would have been blamed for murdering her as she had already painted him as an abusive lover‚ the court heard.
The latter charge of assault relates to a matter which occurred two months before Mokoena died.
She had accused Mantsoe of assaulting her and was even admitted to hospital following the assault.
Mokoena’s friends and family were very vocal about the relationship following her death‚ alleging that it was abusive and toxic.
Some shared pictures of a bruised Mokoena ‚ with a bloodshot eye‚ all alleged to have been caused by Mantsoe. Mantsoe‚ a 27-year-old married father of three who is estranged from his wife‚ has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
His family‚ including a man known as being a pastor packed the court on Thursday.
Mokoena’s family‚ however‚ was not present for the proceedings.
