Millionaire student 'traumatised'

Sibongile Mani, the student whose bank account was erroneously credited with R14-million, is living in fear, while the Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania, the organisation of which she is a branch secretary, is trying to shield her.

Mani's life was turned upside down when it was revealed that she had spent more than R800,000 of the money that had been mistakenly paid into her account.

The student movement called a press conference at the Walter Sisulu University's Buffalo City campus on Monday.

Mani was called on by students to "pay back the money".

The money was paid by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme through financial administration company IntelliMali.