The health minister has slammed parents who won't vaccinate their children‚ especially in communities that reject the measles vaccine because it contains gelatine made from pork.

It is the only measles vaccine in the country

There are now 90 suspected measles cases in KwaZulu-Natal‚ with 29 confirmed cases in Durban‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ the Ladysmith area and ILembe district.

The health department said infections were occurring mostly in religious communities. Measles is one of the most infectious viruses in the world. It can cause deafness‚ blindness‚ pneumonia and even death.