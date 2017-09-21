Second time unlucky for alleged dagga peddler caught with 600kg

Police doing a routine crime prevention operation were surprised that a panel van they had pulled over contained dagga with an estimated street value of R1.5-million. They were even more surprised when they recognised the driver as a repeat offender.

Police members of the Motherwell Operational Command Centre (OCC)‚ in Nelson Mandela Metro‚ pulled over a 46-year-old suspect driving a white Toyota Quantum panel van around 12.30am on Wednesday morning.

The OCC found the van laden with 21 bags of dagga‚ with a combined weight of over 600 kilograms.