Even after months of steadily escalating water restrictions‚ the City of Cape Town has found a new way of cracking down on profligate consumers.

Water management devices‚ limiting consumption to 350 litres a day‚ are to be installed on the properties of all excessive users‚ irrespective of the reason for the high consumption.

Xanthea Limberg‚ the mayoral committee member responsible for utilities‚ said the step was being taken in response to city residents’ consistent failure to limit consumption to 500 million litres a day. “It also signals the severity of the situation‚” she said.

Pending the introduction of desalination plants‚ water recycling and groundwater extraction‚ “the single most important action that still needs to be prioritised is reducing consumption”.