Machinery breakdowns and staff shortages are cited as reasons for a dramatic increase in the backlog for patients requiring surgery at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital‚ which is up to five years for a hip op.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has disclosed that 11‚736 patients are waiting for operations at the top state hospital.

This information was disclosed in an oral reply to questions by the Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom at a sitting of the Gauteng Legislature‚ he said in a statement on Wednesday.

She also said that 1‚824 operations had been cancelled for various reasons at the hospital last year.