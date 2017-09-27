South Africa

The lime-green Chev and the box of dagga

27 September 2017 - 09:06 By Timeslive
Two suspects in a lime-green Chevrolet Spark were nabbed after collecting a 15kg box of dagga from a courier company. File photo.
It was not the colour of their lime-green car but a parcel waiting to be collected at a courier company that led two people into the arms of handcuff-wielding police officers.

Patience paid off for police who lay in wait outside a courier company‚ after being tipped off about the parcel at Stilfontein in the North West on Tuesday.

“After some time two suspects came out of a lime-green Chevrolet Spark allegedly to collect the parcel.

The two suspects were stopped while they were leaving the courier premises‚” said a statement by police spokesperson Amanda Funani.

A search of the car revealed a “big box containing dagga weighing 15kg”.

The two suspects‚ aged 47 and 48‚ could not account for the parcel and were immediately arrested.

They will appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

