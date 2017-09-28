South African Airways is cutting back the number of its local flights while also reducing trips to major African countries.

The troubled state-owned airline announced its new adjusted schedule‚ which will be effective from October 29‚ on Wednesday and said that it was part of the company’s turnaround plan.

According to the schedule‚ daily flights to Port Elizabeth have been slashed in half to only two a day‚ while domestic flights to East London have been reduced from three to two each day.

Flights to Angola’s capital Luanda and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo were also trimmed‚ while routes to the cities of Brazzaville‚ Pointe-Noire and Libreville - with connections onward to Cotonou and Douala - are under review.