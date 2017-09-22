Politics

Dudu Myeni’s stay at SAA is legal - Gigaba

22 September 2017 - 13:10 By Linda Ensor
SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni. File photo.
SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba continues to insist the extension of South African Airways chairwoman Dudu Myeni’s contract is legal‚ despite views to the contrary by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and concerns raised by Parliament’s finance committee.

Myeni’s contract was extended at the end of August until the airline’s annual general meeting‚ scheduled for the first week of November.

The minister has sent a letter to finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim outlining his view that the extension is legal in terms of the SAA memorandum of incorporation‚ which he believes is in line with the Companies Act.

The minister argued that‚ contrary to the view of the CIPC‚ Myeni had not yet served three full terms of office.

The CIPC has argued that she has served three terms and therefore the extension of her contract was illegal in terms of both the Companies Act and the memorandum of incorporation.

Carrim said Gigaba’s letter had been referred to Parliament’s lawyer and would be discussed by the committee at its meeting on October 5.

- BusinessLIVE

READ MORE:

Gigaba in Myeni pickle

Under her direction SAA has performed dismally, but finance minister under huge pressure to keep her
Politics
4 days ago

SAA's Dudu must go‚ says DA

The Democratic Alliance says that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba cannot ignore the facts any longer and that South African Airways chair Dudu Myeni ...
Politics
6 days ago

Dudu Myeni’s piloting of SAA board illegal‚ says commission

South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni’s stay at the helm of the airline’s board is illegal.
Politics
6 days ago

Time to ditch dead-weight Dudu Myeni

As South African Airways nose-dives as a viable entity the airline is scrambling to keep itself in the air by slashing flights and holding out for an ...
Ideas
7 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC stalwarts want Makhosi Khoza to reconsider her resignation Politics
  2. Government must review their KPMG audits‚ says Gigaba Politics
  3. DA wants UK to use bribery Act to probe McKinsey Politics
  4. Zille has betrayed us again on child murders‚ say activists Politics
  5. Dudu Myeni’s stay at SAA is legal - Gigaba Politics

Latest Videos

Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
X