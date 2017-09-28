Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has accused the public protector of having made “haphazard” conclusions in her CIEX report‚ which looked into a bailout granted by the Reserve Bank to Bankorp.

In his second supplementary founding affidavit filed in the Pretoria High Court last week‚ Gigaba said in her report Busisiwe Mkhwebane had relied on “random‚ unsubstantiated and selected” documents.

The Reserve Bank‚ Absa‚ Parliament and Gigaba have challenged her findings.

In her report‚ Mkhwebane said the government and the Reserve Bank had not protected the public interest when it bailed out Bankorp between 1985 and 1995.