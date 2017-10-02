Dodgy 'Dr Joe' removed from Gems website amid HPCSA probe

The 'House call with Dr Joe' column on the Gems website has been taken down just days after TimesLIVE ran a story about how PR staffers from Martina Nicholson Associations were allegedly the ones offering medical health advice and not a qualified doctor as perceived.

"Apologies for the inconvenience‚ this page is currently under review‚" was the message displayed on the page where dozens of questions and answers relating to a vast number of health issues from cancer‚ fertility and medication had been listed prior to the TimesLIVE story.

Health Professions Council of SA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said they were investigating the allegations about the column.

"The HPCSA is currently investigating the matter and once it has been finalised I will inform you accordingly‚" she said.

The Government Employee Medical Scheme (Gems) had insisted that the answers had all been supplied by qualified medical practitioners.