South Africa

'Black widow' Maqubela eligible for parole

03 October 2017 - 12:47 By Isaac Mahlangu
Thandi Maqubela, also known as the
Thandi Maqubela, also known as the "black widow", at the Cape Town High Court on March 31, 2015 in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Esa Alexander

Convicted fraudster Thandi Maqubela could benefit from the multimillion-rand estate of her late husband‚ acting judge Patrick Maqubela.

Maqubela‚ 62‚ may also be home by Christmas because she is eligible for parole.

This after the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein overturned her murder conviction last week.

Her lawyers said the woman once dubbed "the black widow" will apply for parole.

Maqubela's lawyer Jolinda Vreugde Slager‚ from Lamprecht Attorneys‚ said she was now a normal heir to the intestate deceased estate.

"The process of administration of the estate might still take a while‚ depending on the master's directives and objections thereto‚" she added‚ in reference to the master of the court.

- SowetanLIVE

