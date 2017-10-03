Convicted fraudster Thandi Maqubela could benefit from the multimillion-rand estate of her late husband‚ acting judge Patrick Maqubela.

Maqubela‚ 62‚ may also be home by Christmas because she is eligible for parole.

This after the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein overturned her murder conviction last week.

Her lawyers said the woman once dubbed "the black widow" will apply for parole.

Maqubela's lawyer Jolinda Vreugde Slager‚ from Lamprecht Attorneys‚ said she was now a normal heir to the intestate deceased estate.

"The process of administration of the estate might still take a while‚ depending on the master's directives and objections thereto‚" she added‚ in reference to the master of the court.

- SowetanLIVE