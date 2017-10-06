Flamboyant Samuel Maluleka‚ aka Al Capone‚ appeared in the Moutse Magistrate’s Court on Friday‚ more than a decade after escaping from the Dennilton police station.

According to the charge sheet‚ Maluleka‚ who has had dozens of violent crimes withdrawn or pending against him‚ and his co-accused were found with a hi-jacked vehicle in December 2003 and was arrested.

The duo’s court date was set for 8 December of that year‚ but they escaped a day before with four others. A police officer was robbed of his gun during the incident.

On Friday the Moutse Magistrate’s Court was locked down as Maluleka walked in with a group of seven members of the elite police unit the Hawks guarding him.

The state has added a charge of robbery of a firearm to the cases of armed robbery and escaping from police custody against Maluleka‚ 36.

Maluleka was arrested at his home in Atteridgeville‚ west of Pretoria‚ after posting pictures and videos of himself with wads of cash on social media.

Police seized a Z88 pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition.

It later emerged that Maluleka‚ a prominent member of a group called Team Volt SA‚ had at least 24 cases of violent crimes‚ including murder‚ armed robbery‚ hijacking and escaping from custody pending or allegedly dubiously withdrawn against him.

The state indicated that police are working to consolidate all the cases against Maluleka for a high court trial.

The magistrate postponed the case to 13 November for legal representation.