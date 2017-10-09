At least 118 patients died in the Life Esidimeni saga‚ not 94 as reported in February and the number could be higher.

Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba was testifying at the arbitration hearings in Johannesburg that started on Monday. It emerged during the day it was not clear how many people died.

The hearings are set down for three weeks to find "restorative justice" for the families who lost loved ones in the Life Esidimeni saga‚ which occurred when about 1‚400 patients were moved by the Gauteng Health department from psychiatric homes to poorly run NGOs. Testifying on the first day‚ Makgoba said his report into the tragedy in February was titled "94 and counting" He said he knew then there were more deaths than 94 as some NGOs had " been economical with the truth".