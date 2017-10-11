The Cape Peninsula University Technology (CPUT) has been closed indefinitely after more than a month of violence and protests at the university’s campuses.

The announcement came from CPUT’s acting vice-chancellor‚ Chris Nhlapo‚ late on Tuesday‚ and a day after disruptions on the Cape Town campus‚ where mattresses were burnt and bookshelves were thrown off a balcony by protesting students. A car was also reportedly stoned at the Bellville campus on the same day.

All classes were subsequently suspended on Tuesday and since then barbed wire has been placed around the Cape Town campus.

In his statement on Tuesday‚ Nhlapo said a consultation process would take place “with various stakeholders”‚ and that students would be told in due course when they could return to class.

“After careful consideration of the current situation‚ management has made a decision to suspend all university activities across all campuses until further notice‚” he said.